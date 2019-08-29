NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dendias insists on name deal’s full implementation

TAGS: North Macedonia

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked his North Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov Thursday to ensure that Skopje fully implements the Prespes accord that was ratified earlier this year.

The two men met on the sidelines of an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Helsinki Thursday.

“I made it absolutely clear to Mr Dimitrov that Greece will insist on the agreement’s strict implementation,” Dendias said, adding that he also had the chance to brief his EU colleagues about “the problems caused by Turkey’s provocations in the Aegean and its aggression against Cyprus.”

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 