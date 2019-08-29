Dendias insists on name deal’s full implementation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked his North Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov Thursday to ensure that Skopje fully implements the Prespes accord that was ratified earlier this year.

The two men met on the sidelines of an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Helsinki Thursday.

“I made it absolutely clear to Mr Dimitrov that Greece will insist on the agreement’s strict implementation,” Dendias said, adding that he also had the chance to brief his EU colleagues about “the problems caused by Turkey’s provocations in the Aegean and its aggression against Cyprus.”