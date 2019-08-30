NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey issues new Navtex in Cyprus' EEZ

TAGS: Turkey, Energy, Cyprus

Turkey issued a new Navigational Telex (Navtex) on Thursday night, reserving a maritime area in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for drilling activities, Cypriot news outlet Politis reported.

The new Navtex concerns the activities of the Turkish drillship Fatih, and will come into force as of September 4.

Fatih will move about four nautical miles northwest of where the vessel is now. The new drilling is expected to last from September 4 to November 1.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 