Turkey issues new Navtex in Cyprus' EEZ

Turkey issued a new Navigational Telex (Navtex) on Thursday night, reserving a maritime area in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for drilling activities, Cypriot news outlet Politis reported.

The new Navtex concerns the activities of the Turkish drillship Fatih, and will come into force as of September 4.

Fatih will move about four nautical miles northwest of where the vessel is now. The new drilling is expected to last from September 4 to November 1.