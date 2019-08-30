NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Clashes between anarchists, riot police in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

Seven people were temporarily detained late Thursday night in clashes with riot police in the central Athenian district of Exarchia.

Hooded individuals hurled petrol bombs against a MAT unit stationed on Spyrou Trikoupi street to guard buildings evacuated by squatters in the previous days.

Riot police responded by breaking up an event taking place on Exarchia square and detaining seven people who were later released. 

