Sutra | Athens | September 3-4

Photo: Hugo Glendinning

“Sutra” is a collaborative performance by choreographer Sidi Labri Cherkaoui, artist Antony Gormley and 19 Buddhist monks, honoring an ancient kung fu tradition with a musical score by Polish composer Szymon Brzoska. The multinational production, which will go on stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), was commissioned by the Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London. Shows begin at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros from www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Sygrou, Kallithea, tel 210.723.4567, www.snfcc.org