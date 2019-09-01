There is nothing new about the administrative shortcomings observed in the way Greece has dealt with the migrant and refugee crisis.



The new conservative administration appears to be aware of the existing weaknesses. That said, even the most adequate national administration would be incapable of meeting the demands created by the increased flows seen in recent days.



The European Union needs to put pressure on Ankara to meet its commitments deriving from the 2016 deal to stem illegal migration between Turkey and the bloc. Similarly, key European governments need to put pressure on other EU member states that insist on shying away from their share of the burden.



Greece cannot deal with this challenge on its own. And it must not be left on its own. All sides need to act before the situation spins out of control.