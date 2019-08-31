Tensions rise in Exarchia

Tensions simmered in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia over the weekend with several skirmishes between police and self-styled anarchists in the wake of a crackdown on squats and the Vox cafe, a hangout for members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group.

On Saturday afternoon a group of around 40 people lobbed homemade firebombs and stones at a riot police unit on Tositsa Street, just hours after a smaller group attacked another police unit on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.

No injuries were reported in either incident but police are on standby for possible revenge attacks by anarchists for evictions from four squats last week and the Vox raid which, Rouvikonas claims, caused injuries.