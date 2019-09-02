Erdogan takes photograph in front of 'Blue Homeland' map

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appeared in a photograph with a map that depicts nearly half of the Aegean Sea and an area up to the eastern coast of Crete as belonging to Turkey.

The photograph is of Erdogan signing the visitors' book at the National Defense University in Istanbul, where he attended an event over the weekend.

The map behind him shows Turkey's maritime borders stretching across the Greek islands of the eastern and southeastern Aegean and even into the Cyclades, and is titled “Turkey, Blue Homeland,” indicating a 462,000 square kilometer area that Ankara claims as its own.