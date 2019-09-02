PM heads to the Netherlands for meeting with Rutte

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting the Netherlands on Tuesday for a meeting with counterpart Mark Rutte, his office said Monday.



Mitsotakis aims to develop synergies with the Dutch government and institutions and explore high-tech partnerships as part of his plan to develop new technologies and a favorable ecosystem in Greece.



Mitsotakis and the Dutch premier are scheduled to meet in The Hague at 14.15 p.m. and make joint statements to the press.

Earlier in the day, he will visit the Eindhoven University of Technology at 11.30 a.m.