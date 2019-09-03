Economic cooperation to top agenda in PM's Hague visit

Developments in Europe, Greece's economic reform program and the migration crisis will top the agenda of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' talks with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) has reported.

This is the recently elected Greek premier's third visit to a European capital in as many weeks, after Paris and Berlin, in a charm offensive aimed at altering Greece's image via “crediblity diplomacy rather than beggar's diplomacy,” the ANA-MPA quoted a source in Mitsotakis' office as saying.

During talks at the Hague, Mitsotakis plans to present details of his center-right government's reform agenda and to discuss ways of bolstering economic cooperation between Greece and the Netherlands, and increasing investments.

Before the Hague, the Greek prime minister will visit the Eindhoven University of Technology in the high-tech Brainport region.