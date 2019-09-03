STOMP | Athens | September 17-18

The ultra-popular UK percussion and dance troupe STOMP will perform at the Melina Mercouri Open-Air Theater in Vyronas for two nights on September 17 and 18. STOMP is known for creating musical narratives using common objects including brooms and trash can lids. In 2002, the group began performing at the Vaudeville Theater in London’s West End. It has also performed in the Queen’s Royal Variety Show multiple times and countless more shows all around the world. Their Athens performances begin at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 25 euros at www.ticketservices.gr.



Melina Mercouri Theater, 58 Neapoleos, Vyronas, tel 210.760.9350