Queen Symphonic | Athens | September 7

Leading actors of the West End musical “We Will Rock You” are set to join a 60-member symphony orchestra to perform some of the best-loved songs of the great British rock band Queen at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, September 7. The audience will have the opportunity to hear “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Somebody to Love” reimagined in the historic Greek venue. The concert will feature Rachael Wooding, Jon Boydon, Peter Eldridge and Julie Stark, stars of the musical which has sold over 2.1 million tickets since opening in London’s West End in 2002. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets, which start from 28 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807