Cinema Paradiso | Thessaloniki | September 4

The Thessaloniki Film Festival will be holding a special screening of Giuseppe Tornatore's well-loved 1988 Italian drama “Cinema Paradiso,” at Aristotelous Square on Wednesday, September 4. Hailed as a favorite for film buffs, “Cinema Paradiso” is a nostalgic account of a filmmaker's first love for cinema, growing up as a child in Sicily in the aftermath of World War II. The free-of-charge event starts at 8.30 p.m. The screening is in Italian with Greek subtitles.