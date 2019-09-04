Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities exchange art works and audiovisual recordings

Representatives from the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities exchanged art works and audiovisual recordings in the buffer zone on Tuesday.



A statement issued by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus, on behalf of the Technical Committee on Culture, said an exchange of art works and audiovisual recordings took place on Tuesday in the United Nations Protected Area.



The exchange came following an agreement made by the two Cypriot leaders on February 26, who paved the way for paintings made by Greek Cypriot artists to be handed over to the south, visual and audio recordings made by Turkish Cypriot artists would be given to the north.



Reports also said the paintings and recordings will go on an exhibition that will be open to public in due course.



The move follows other steps of cooperation between the two communities, as both sides have been picking up the pace on smoothing out mobile phone roaming charges and exchanging murder suspects across the divide.



A webpage in the south is also in operation in order to collect information about lost artworks that were left behind due to the prolonged division on the island. [Kathimerini Cyprus]