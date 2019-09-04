Liza Treyger | Athens | September 26

Candid American comedian Liza Treyger, who rose to fame in the Netflix series “The Degenerates” and on the US talkshow “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” will be performing in Athens on Thursday, September 26. In between jokes about her own sexual experiences, Treyger doesn’t shy away from important topics such as sexism and feminism. Her audience can expect to be entertained, shocked and grossed out in equal measure at The Hub in Kato Petralona, and – need you ask – no, this is not one for the kids. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start from 13 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.



The Hub, 5 Alkminis, Kato Petralona, tel 210.341.1009