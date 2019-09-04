NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Farm prison fugitive picked up in Athens

A 27-year-old foreign national who escaped from the agricultural prison at Tiryntha in the northern Peloponnese last Friday was arrested on Tuesday in the central Athens neighborhood of Aghios Panteleimonas.

In a search on the house where he had reportedly been hiding out, police found three small suitcases containing tools which he is believed to have stolen from a shop in Rendi, western Athens, on the day of his escape.

He was to face a prosecutor later in the day.

