Moralis sculpture on Aegean vandalized

An unknown individual or individuals painted over an untitled sculpture by Yiannis Moralis (1916-2009), a key proponent of Greece’s Thirties Generation of modern artists, on Aegina in the Saronic Gulf Wednesday. The all-black, ferryboat-inspired sculpture was donated to the municipality in 2016 and initially placed in the island’s port. It was transferred recently to a small promontory across the street from the house where the artist spent much of the 1970s and was due to be officially unveiled in the coming days.