ATHEX: Banks advance as other blue chips decline

The rise recorded by Greek bank stocks on Wednesday was largely offset by the decline of most non-bank blue chips, leaving the benchmark of the Athens bourse virtually unchanged and the stock board split between winners and losers. However, market observers were quite encouraged by the improvement in trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.48 points, adding 0.07 percent to Tuesday’s 853.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.36 percent to end at 2,114.73 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.08 percent.

The banks index jumped 2.55 percent, as National grew 3.20 percent, Eurobank earned 3.02 percent, Piraeus climbed 2.45 percent and Alpha increased 1.92 percent.

Aegean Air soared 2.74 percent, but Jumbo fell 3.90 percent, Motor Oil lost 3.48 percent, Terna Energy decreased 2.17 percent and Fourlis conceded 1.84 percent.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 53 sustained losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 44.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.19 percent to close at 69.90 points.