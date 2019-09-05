Fuzztones | Athens & Thessaloniki | September 26 & 27

After spending a couple of years off the live circuit, New York garage rock legends the Fuzztones and their eccentric frontman Rudi Protrudi return to Athens on September 26 with the promise of reminding fans what it's all about and initiating newbies in their high-energy psych punk sound. After playing the capital's Gagarin 205 venue, the band will travel to the northern port city of Thessaloniki the following day to appear at the Street Mode Festival, celebrating street culture from September 26 to 29 in the port complex. For program details and tickets, visit www.streetmode.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 693.414.4817