The nimble pace at which the government has been working makes it feel as though it’s been much longer since the election that brought it to power on July 7.

However, it has only been two months. It is too soon for public opinion polls and it is definitely too soon for lists ranking cabinet members in terms of popularity, especially given that several of them have hardly any tangible work to show for it yet. All that some of them have managed to do is talk to the media.

Such opinion polls only serve to stir up latent narcissistic tendencies. History should have taught us that no government can perform properly when it’s focused on public opinion polls. Politics is not a popularity contest; it is a marathon aimed at winning credibility.