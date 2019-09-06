Three nabbed over contraband cigarettes on Athens University campus
Three suspects were arrested in the campus of Athens University in possession of 2,457 packets of contraband cigarettes, police said.
The suspects, all foreign nationals, face charges of violating Greek customs law.
Greece has the highest rate of contraband cigarettes in the European Union, which cost the state coffers 690 million euros in revenues last year, according to a recent study.