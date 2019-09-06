Charity Concert | Athens | September 9

Skai TV’s annual concert in aid of the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) social campaign, which provides help and support to the people worst affected by Greece’s economic crisis, returns to the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) on Monday, with a tribute to the 72-year-old Greek composer and bouzouki master Christos Nikolopoulos. A star-studded lineup of singers and musicians will perform some of his most memorable works, as well as lesser-known gems. Tickets, which can be purchased on www.viva.gr and by calling 11876, cost 10 and 12 euros, with 2 euros of each going toward Oloi Mazi Boroume. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Panathenaic Stadium, Vassileos Constantinou Avenue