Queen Symphonic – New Date | Athens | September 7 & 8

Due to popular demand, the organizers of the Queen Symphonic show at the Herod Atticus Theater have added another date, Sunday, September 8. In the concert, leading actors from the West End musical “We Will Rock You” are joined by a 60-member symphony orchestra in some of the best-loved songs of the great British rock band Queen. The audience will have the opportunity to hear “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Somebody to Love” reimagined in the historic Greek venue. The concert will feature Rachael Wooding, Jon Boydon, Peter Eldridge and Julie Stark, stars of the musical which has sold over 2.1 million tickets since opening in London’s West End in 2002. The concerts begin at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807