Finishing touches put to kiosks at trade fair

Life-size dummies are fitted into orange jumpsuits at the kiosk of the Hellenic Rescue Team (EMAK), the disaster response branch of the country’s fire service, as the finishing touches started being put to displays at the Thessaloniki International Fair Friday. The annual trade fair in the northern port city, which officially opens Saturday, will host 1,600 exhibitors and is expected to receive more than 300,000 visitors. This year’s honored country is India, while there will also be a special section dedicated to Greek startups. [Intime News]