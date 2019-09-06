ATHEX: Slight rise for main stock index this week

Greek stocks recorded moderate losses on Friday at the end of a week of minor gains, with turnover only just topping 50 million euros. It followed a session of significant growth on Thursday, which on Friday led to some traders cashing in their earnings.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 869.38 points, shedding 0.60 percent from Thursday’s 874.65 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.15 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 0.60 percent, to end at 2,155.44 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.72 percent.

The banks index dropped 0.70 percent, with National conceding 1.87 percent, Piraeus falling 1.64 percent and Alpha giving up 1.15 percent, while Eurobank climbed 1.11 percent.

Cenergy Holdings shrank 2.24 percent and Mytilineos dropped 2.16 percent, as OPAP gaming company was up 0.61 percent and ADMIE Holdings advanced 0.45 percent.

In total 39 stocks reported gains, 58 sustained losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 61.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.55 percent to close at 69.13 points.