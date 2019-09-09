Some are deliberately creating the impression that the introduction of postal voting for Greeks abroad is an attempt to distort the electorate with expats who have been cut off from the body politic.

However, the voting system reforms will only include measures to facilitate voting for Greek nationals who are already on the electoral register. The state owes this to the thousands of mostly young and talented Greeks who were exiled by the crisis.

Encouraging their political participation is a precondition to maintaining the prospect of their eventual return.