Evia villager accused of animal abuse

In the latest in a string of reports of animal abuse across the country, residents of the village of Agioi Apostoloi on Evia contacted Star TV channel on Sunday with photographs of a kitten which they said had been beaten to death by a 74-year-old neighbor.



According to the residents’ claims, the man used a baseball bat to beat the kitten to death after the animal entered his woodshed.



Some said they tried to stop the man but that he locked the door to his shed.



He opened the door and flung out the dead kitten’s body after beating it, they claimed.