Turkish FM heralds creation of 'consulate' in Famagusta

In a post on Twitter, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has heralded the creation of a "consulate" in Famagusta, in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

Cavusoglu made the comment on Sunday during a visit to the occupied part of the island, saying such a "consulate" would serve all citizens living in the Karpasia peninsula.

The "consul" to be appointed there would be Turkish diplomat Kasim Kanban, he said.

"Noone has the power to break the links of Turkish Cypriots to the Motherland," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

The move comes amid a new round of United Nations-exploratory talks aimed at reunifying the island even as Turkey continues with illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons off the island.