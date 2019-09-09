Thessaloniki police investigating park brawl

Police are investigating a brawl involving around 30 people in a park in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday afternoon.



According to reports, the confrontation occurred opposite the Makedonia Palace hotel over a dispute between a young man and a woman, most likely romantically involved.



Local media said that friends of the two had agreed to meet in the park, ostensibly to discuss the dispute, but that matters quickly spiraled out of control and a clash broke out involving iron bars, chains and sticks.



One individual was hospitalized with serious injuries.



Police have so far detained nine suspects for questioning.