Margaritis Schinas to take over as European Commission VP, sources say

TAGS: EU

Chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas is slated to fill the post of European Commission vice president, replacing Frans Timmermans in the Number Two role, sources have told Kathimerini.

Schinas will become the first Greek to hold such a high-ranking position in the European Commission's top decision-making body.

The move is also seen as a vote of confidence in the new center-right New Democracy government in Athens.

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce the new commission on Tuesday.

