Investigation under way into missing materiel from Leros navy base

A team from the police's counter-terrorism unit was dispatched to the southeastern Aegean island of Leros on Tuesday morning to lead an investigation into the disappearance of military equipment from a navy base.

An announcement from the Hellenic Navy General Staff on Monday night reporting the incident did not specify whether the missing materiel consisted of weapons, ammunition or explosives, but retrieving it is being treated as a matter of top priority.

Antenna TV reported the stolen equipment as including anti-tank missiles, ammunition and grenades.

According to reports, there were no signs of forced entry at the storage area where the equipment was kept, leading investigators to believe that its theft may have been an inside job.