Prosecutor seeks acquittal of GD officials over attack on Egyptian fishermen

Citing a more lenient criminal code passed by the previous government, one of the prosecutors in the ongoing trial against Golden Dawn has recommended the acquittal of two high-ranking officials in the neo-Nazi party in connection with the savage June 2012 attack on a group of Egyptian fishermen.

The new penal code, she said, has brought about significant changes that mandate charges being dropped against Euro MP Yiannis Lagos and former MP Nikos Michos.

She added that the “success of the new code is something that remains to be seen.”

Meanwhile, the fourth defendant accused of the attacking four Egyptian fishermen in their house at Ikonio in the Piraeus district of Perama on June 12, 2012, denied all charges.

He also told the court that he wasn't a member of Golden Dawn, but had been promised a fee of 25 euros to take photographs showing him to be.

He added that he never received the money.