Schinas nomination as European Commission VP confirmed

Greece's Margaritis Schinas has been nominated to serve as the European Commission vice president for “protecting our European way of life.”

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday released the list of the people she wants working with her when she takes the helm of the European Union's executive branch in November.

Taking to Twitter, Schinas, who is currently the commission's chief spokesman, said he is “thrilled” at the nomination, which will mark the first time a Greek has served in such a high-ranking position in the European Union's top decision-making body.

“Thrilled to be nominated as VP for Protecting our Way of Life covering #migration, #security, #employment, #education. Ready to get down to work & looking forward to discussing with @Europarl_EN about how we can translate our political priorities into real results for Europeans,” Schinas said on Twitter.