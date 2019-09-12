The fuss over the electoral law has overlooked a fundamental issue: namely that New Democracy and the Movement for Change (KINAL) are formally opposed to a system of simple proportional representation and support one which provides a majority bonus in terms of parliamentary seats. Expectations that SYRIZA, which had formed a government due to the majority bonus system, will also join the ranks of ND and KINAL on the matter so as to entrench stability, sound overly optimistic.



Still, the effort to reach a compromise in order to bring about a change which will take immediate effect should not be abandoned before it even begins. Today, 180 lawmakers are essentially in agreement on the need for a change. That number is enough to review Article 54 of the Constitution. What must be avoided at all cost is the vicissitude of a double ballot.