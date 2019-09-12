An explosive device set on fire a branch of ruling New Democracy in northeastern Athens early on Thursday, causing damages but no injuries, police said.



According to the authorities, the device, made of three gas canisters, went off just outside ND’s ground-floor offices of a five-floor apartment building in the suburb of Pefki, at 3.45 a.m.



The flames were extinguished by residents of the building before the fire service arrived. Police is investigating the incident.



Commenting on the blast, ND said it constitutes a “continued attack against democracy.”



“We will not be cowed by such attacks and ND will continue to fight for the safety of citizens, which is an essential component of a democratic state,” it added.