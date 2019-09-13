Greece's privatization agency mulls stake sale in Hellenic Petroleum

Greece’s privatization agency considers selling a stake in Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Hellenic said on Friday.

The agency has reviewed the possibility of selling a stake in Hellenic Petroleum via the Athens Stock Exchange, Hellenic said, adding that no decision has been taken as to the exact stake to be sold, the sale price or a potential discount.

The agency holds a 35.5 percent stake in Hellenic. [Reuters]