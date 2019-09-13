Chainides | Thessaloniki | September 15

Cretan folk band Chainides has teamed up with the Ki’omos Kinite acrobatics/dance team in a novel interpretation of the early 17th century pastoral romance “Erotokritos” by Cretan writer Vitsenzos Kornaros. The performance aims to illustrate how the island’s traditional music helped shape its language. It will be on at the Seikh Sou Forest (Dasos) Theater on Sunday, September 15, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are available from the State Theater of Northern Greece’s box office (tel 2315.200.200) and online at www.viva.gr. The show starts at 9 p.m.



