Historic bridge restoration closer to completion

Work to restore the 19th century single-arched stone bridge of Plaka that collapsed during the February 2015 floods in northwestern Greece is reportedly on course for completion by February 28. The bridge, on the border of the Arta and Ioannina regional units, spans the Arachthos River. It was built in 1866 and from 1881 to 1913 connected Greece to the Ottoman Empire. In World War II it was bombed by the Germans, but survived despite suffering extensive damage. Before its collapse four years ago, it was the largest single-arched bridge in the Balkans and the third largest in Europe. [Giorgos Adamopoulos]