Justice needs neither encouragement nor guidance. It has an obligation and all the necessary institutional weaponry it needs to investigate all cases, regardless of the status of the persons involved. Wherever it is necessary, Parliament will also play its part.

However, politically charged cases that emerged under previous administrations should not become items on a new government’s agenda. Whenever public life has been reduced to accusations and scandals, the country has suffered.



The prime minister’s message from Thessaloniki was in the right direction. The last thing the country needs is a series of inquiries that would poison the political, and by extension the economic, climate. The government has more serious business to attend to.