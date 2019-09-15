Alexandroupoli-Samothraki service to resume on Monday

The Adamantios Korais ferryboat will be inaugurating a new service between the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece and the north Aegean island of Samothraki on Monday.

The Zante Ferries vessel will be providing a much-needed link between the mainland and the island, which had been effectively cut off since August after the ferries that had been running the service were pulled out due to mechanical problems.

A smaller fast ferry had been providing service for passengers in the meantime.