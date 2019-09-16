Four attacks reported in less than half an hour on Athens banks, ND offices

Unknown assailants carried out a barrage of four attacks in under half an hour on banks and on offices belonging to the New Democracy party in different parts of Athens in the early hours of Monday.

The first attack came at 1.35 a.m. in the southern suburb of Alimos, where vandals smashed windows at a bank on the corner of Thoukididou and Grigoriou Afxentiou before doing the same at a branch of ND's youth wing across the street.

In Ano Glyfada just a minute later, another group attacked an ND office on Constantinou Athanatou Street.

The third incident came at 1.55 a.m. and targeted a bank on Kerkyras Street in the central Athens district of Kypseli, while another bank on Formionos Street in Vyronas, east of the city center, was attacked at 2 a.m.

According to Skai TV, police have remanded 25 people for questioning over the attacks.