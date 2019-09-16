NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey issues second consecutive Navtex for area near Kastellorizo

Ankara has issued a new navigational telex extending its reservation of an area stretching from west of the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo to south of Rhodes.

The new Navtex, apparently issued so that “oceanographic and climate” research can be carried out by Turkey's Bilim-2 vessel, seeks to extend until Wednesday a previous telex reserving the same area last week, which expired on Monday.

A second Turkish navtex last week reserved the same area for naval exercises on Tuesday.

Turkey's Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography also issued a warning requesting that all vessels keep a “wide berth” of the Bilim-2.

