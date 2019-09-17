It is happening sooner than anticipated: Two major Greek companies – namely oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum and OTE telecom – are preparing to borrow hundreds of millions of euros from the markets. Meanwhile, the country is about to rid itself of the expensive loans granted by the International Monetary Fund and plans to tap financial markets.



The aforementioned developments mark the Greek economy’s return to funding along European lines. Were these opportunities handed to the new government on a plate, as some critics charge?



Anyone who makes such claims does not factor in that Greece has regained its lost credibility. The country is returning to the international stage having rid itself of strategic ambivalence and political precarity.