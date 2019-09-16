Tax revenues in the year’s first eight months exceeded their target by 468 million euros, according to budget figures published by the State General Accounting Office, allowing Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis to express his optimism that "the target for a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP, which is our commitment, will be achieved."

Besides the course of revenues, the government is optimistic thanks to the projected underspending of the budget, due to the high target originally set.

The accounting office estimates this will create an additional fiscal space of some 500 million euros.