Golden Dawn snubbed at first Athens City Hall session

Representatives of all political parties on the Athens municipal council snubbed the spokesman for neonazi Golden Dawn in City Hall's first session on Monday, reports said on Tuesday.

The capital's new mayor, Costas Bakoyannis, as well as leftist SYRIZA's Nasos Iliopoulos, Pavlos Geroulanos, who is aligned with center-left Movement for Change and Nikos Sofianos of the Communist Party (KKE) walked out of the chamber when Kasidiaris began his speech and returned after he had finished.

Moreover all municipal councillors used their vote to boycott GD candidates from representation on municipal bodies.

After failing to reenter Parliament in the July elections, Golden Dawn this week closed down its headquarters on the capital's Mesogeion Avenue.