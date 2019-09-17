Yiannis Haroulis | Thessaloniki | September 18

Folk-rock act Yiannis Haroulis, a skilled hand at the Cretan lute and an artist inspired by that island’s musical heritage, will perform at the Seikh Sou Forest (Dasos) Theater on Wednesday, September 18. Presenting new and older work, Haroulis is joined by a seven-member band. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are available from the State Theater of Northern Greece’s box office (tel 2315.200.200) and online at www.viva.gr.

