Prison raid turns up drugs, weapons

Police handout photo

TAGS: Crime

Officers of the Greek Police’s anti-narcotics squad carried out a raid on the psychiatric unit of Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison early on Tuesday.

The search, which was carried out with the prison guards, yielded 19 packages containing 9 grams of cocaine and two containing around 5 grams of cannabis, as well as a dagger and six cell phones.

Officers also searched other parts of the prison.

Police said three inmates will face charges of drug and weapons possession and trafficking.

