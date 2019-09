The Technopolis cultural complex in the downtown Gazi district is celebrating its 20th birthday with a big party, aptly called “It's 1999 Again,” featuring local acts that helped establish the venue as one of the capital's most popular performing songs from that era. Tickets cost 12 euros if booked in advance at www.viva.gr or 14 euros at the door on the night. The event starts at 8.30 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300