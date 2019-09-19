Event in Keratsini marks 6 years since Fyssas’ killing

Magda Fyssa, the mother of the 34-year-old rapper Pavlos Fyssas who was killed by Golden Dawn member Giorgos Roupakias in 2013, stands by a monument to her son in Keratsini, Wednesday, marking six years since his death. To her right is the father of Shehzad Luqman, a 27-year-old Pakistani laborer who was killed by GD supporters in the same year. The criminal trial of Golden Dawn members and supporters started in 2015 and is now entering the final straight, with former MPs expected to take the stand in the coming weeks. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]