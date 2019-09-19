Greek scientist’s claim to fame called into question

Accusations that a Greek woman has for years falsely claimed to be a high-caliber international scientist gained further credence yesterday after the UK’s Telegraph newspaper cited a NASA official who refuted her assertion that she worked for the US space agency.



Eleni Antoniadou, 31, has received a string of international and national accolades for her supposed work in a wide range of fields, including regenerative medicine, artificial organ bioengineering and space medicine at NASA.



However, her rich resume came under scrutiny last week, just days after she was presented with an achievement award by Education Minister Niki Kerameus.



Leading academics questioned the claims made about her achievements, while a viral Facebook post by Costas Bouyioukos, assistant professor of bioinformatics at Paris Diderot University in France, said “she is not even fit to be called a scientist for most people.”