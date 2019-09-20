Ten years after Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) appealed to the International Criminal Court over debts owed to it by the Greek state for the C4I security system set up for the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, Greece has finally paid the firm 52 million euros, Kathimerini has learned.



The amount corresponds to the 40 million euros in outstanding debts to the US company plus another 12 million in debts, and was paid to the firm on Tuesday, Kathimerini understands.



SAIC appealed to the ICC in June 2009, complaining that Greece’s Public Order Ministry had taken delivery of the C4I system without paying for it, citing a divergence from the original agreement.



The court convicted the Greek state in 2013, ordering it to pay 40 million euros to the firm.



An appeal by the Greek state was overturned.